Our 'Pose' Season 1 Refresher to Catch You Up Before Season 2
This groundbreaking drama from exec producer Ryan Murphy just won a Peabody Award for being "as soulful as it is delightful," so if you haven't watched,
it's time!
Set in the world of New York's pageant-like LGBTQ balls, Pose jumps ahead two years, to 1990, in Season 2. Thanks to Madonna's ballroom-inspired "Vogue," the world is taking notice of these glamorous divas and ambitious boys.
Billy Porter Calls Out 'Double Standard' in Casting Gay Characters
The 'Pose' star is set to return for Season 2 on June 11.
Here are the Pose-rs' stories so far.
Blanca Evangelista
After leaving the House of Abundance (think of each house as a competitive dance squad/family), heroic Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) founded her own House of Evangelista. As its head, she was ultimately named Mother of the Year, establishing her and her ragtag group of outcasts as VIPs.
Elektra Abundance
The imperious "mother" of the House of Abundance (Dominique Jackson) hit a rough patch after undergoing her long-awaited gender-confirmation surgery and splitting from her sugar daddy. Later, her reconciliation with Blanca proved she had learned the true meaning of family.
Pray Tell
The sharp-tongued ballroom emcee (Billy Porter) lost his lover to AIDS, but over time he came to terms with his own HIV-positive diagnosis and even started dating again.
Angel
An affair with a married man broke her heart, until Blanca reminded sweet Angel (Indya Moore) of her importance to the House of Evangelista.
Damon
Blanca took in the teen runaway and aspiring ballet dancer (Ryan Jamaal Swain), who fell for housemate Ricky (Dyllón Burnside). Given a chance to tour as backup dancers, Ricky hit the road … but New School student Damon stayed to perfect his art.
Get Your First Look at 'Pose' Season 2 With Fierce New Key Art (PHOTOS)
FX has released stunning key art for the series' sophomore run.
Pose, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, June 11, 10/9c, FX