NBC Unveils 'The Good Place' Extended Episodes & Scenes (VIDEO)

Have you ever wished there could be more of your favorite show to watch? Well, The Good Place fans are in luck since NBC has released extended episodes of the hit comedy.

Available through their NBC app as well as nbc.com and Hulu, viewers can now experience the Mike Schur series like never before. Get ready to spend more time laughing over Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Michael (Ted Danson), Jason (Manny Jacinto) and Janet's (D'Arcy Carden) antics with never-before-seen moments.

In celebration of the occasion, NBC has released a special extended scene online in which the gang picnics in the new neighborhood. Among the smorgasbord are stacks of fluffy pancakes, wine and fruit, and with the addition of the materializing Janet wielding a gift basket from "the Good Place," the party's in full swing.

When Michael gets up to leave the group, Jason pulls a quick trick on his friends that may surprise you. See for yourself in the extended scene below and don't miss more hilarious moments like this by checking out The Good Place's extended episodes now.

