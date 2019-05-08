'Beverly Hills, 90210' Revival Sets Premiere Date at Fox

The highly anticipated revival of Beverly Hills, 90210 has officially set a release date on Fox.

Set to premiere Wednesday, August 7 at 9/8c, Beverly Hills, 90210 will see most of its original cast return to the screen as their fan-favorite characters. Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling make up the star-studded returning cast.

Shannen Doherty Returning for Fox 'BH90210' Event Series The six-episode event series, with a twist, is airing in summer 2019 on Fox.

Doherty is the latest cast member to sign on, shortly after former costar Luke Perry’s death earlier this spring. Fox teases the return with a special video of the cast at their first table read, and you can feel the love.

In the limited series, the former teen idols portray heightened versions of themselves in stories inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other. While the actors discuss the idea of a reboot, getting it off the ground may be more interesting than the actual show they’re attempting to make.

See these stars come together after 19 years to create a new show worth watching. Don’t miss it when Beverly Hills, 90210 premieres this August on Fox and check out the teaser below.

