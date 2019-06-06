Dan Brown's 'The Lost Symbol' Adaptation in the Works at NBC

Fans of Dan Brown's beloved character Robert Langdon have a lot to celebrate as NBC has given a production committment to Langdon — a drama adapted from the author's novel The Lost Symbol.

According to Deadline, the production is being put together by Daniel Cerone, Imagine Television Studios, CBS TV Studios and Universal Television. Set to be written and executive produced by Cerone, Langdon will follow the Robert Langdon's early days when he's pulled into solving some deadly puzzles when his mentor is kidnapped.

In order to uncover the mystery behind the kidnapping, Langdon will join a CIA task force where he'll learn about a shocking conspiracy. The Harvard University professor features in Brown's book series which includes The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons and Inferno.

He was brought to life onscreen for the first time in 2006's The Da Vinci Code with Tom Hanks assuming the role. The Oscar-winner reprised the role again in 2009's Angels & Demons and 2016's Inferno.

The project sees Imagine Entertainment's Ron Howard and Brian Grazer involved once again as they also had a hand in the Robert Langdon-centric films. In Brown's five-book series, The Lost Symbol falls third in the lineup after Angels & Demons and The Da Vinci Code.

No further details about the project have been made at this time, but it's safe to assume there will be some recasting in terms of the titular character. But who knows, more and more film stars are making the leap to television, perhaps Tom Hanks will do the same? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Langdon, Series Premiere, TBA, NBC