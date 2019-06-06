'Jessica Jones' Season 3: Salinger Challenges the Marvel Character in New Trailer (VIDEO)

The end is near for Marvel's Jessica Jones as the final season of the fan favorite is set to premiere Friday, June 14, on Netflix.

Gear up for one final round of action as the hero faces her next challenge. Jessica (Krysten Ritter) will go head-to-head with "a highly intelligent psychopath" — Jeremy Bobb's Gregory Salinger — but will need the help of Trish (Rachael Taylor) to do so. Expect some much-needed repairs to their strained relationship in order to unite against evil.

It won't be easy, though, as a loss will leave them with conflicting ideas of what it means to be a hero that determines the course of their story for the season. In a newly released poster for the season, an image of Jessica Jones is being developed in a red room, and the tagline "your powers can't save you," sets an ominous tone.

Netflix also unveiled a brand new trailer for the highly anticipated finale season, and it kicks off with a creepy phone call. "Jessica Jones, you are a cheater," the voice says before continuing. "You were given every advantage. Allowed to make mistake after mistake. You can't control yourself. You have no discipline, just brute force."

"What do you want?" she asks the voice.

"I want you to die," he answers as we're shown Salinger's face.

Catch Ritter, Taylor, Bobb, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Benjamin Walker, Sarita Choudhury, Tiffany Mack, Jessica Frances Dukes, Aneesh Sheth and Rebecca DeMornay in Jessica Jones when it returns June 14. Watch Salinger and Jones's back-and-forth in the trailer below for a sneak peek at what's to come when the series concludes this summer.

Marvel's Jessica Jones, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, June 14, Netflix