'American Ninja Warrior' Atlanta City Qualifiers: 7 Impressive Runs (VIDEO)

The city qualifiers moved to Atlanta in the second week of American Ninja Warrior Season 11, and it was a special night for a number of reasons.

In celebration of The Secret life of Pets 2 Night, dogs had their own version of a Warped Wall and there was a special moment for one of the ninjas. A past competitor also returned to the course after suffering an injury on the course in 2018.

'American Ninja Warrior' Los Angeles City Qualifiers: 7 Runs That Wowed Us (VIDEO) From a successful attempt at the Mega Wall to the new Power Tower, here are the highlights from the Season 11 opener.

Those who ran the course had to face the Shrinking Steps, Off the Hook, Block Run, Bouncing Spider, and Ferris Wheel before choosing which Wall to attempt. This season, they can't go back to the regular one once they try the Mega Wall. And also new this year is the Power Tower. The competitors with the two fastest times competed for a Speed Pass to the National Finals.

Check out the highlights below.

Beloved Ninja Coach Had the Home Crowd Behind Him

Glenn Davis was the night's oldest competitor at 56, and some of the other competitors train at his gym in Atlanta. Though he fell on the Ferris Wheel, his run was impressive.

Caleb Bergstrom Continued His Family's Tradition

His father, Jason, and his brother, Danny, have both previously competed. With the rest of the Bergstrom Bunch cheering him on, he hit his first buzzer — at the top of the Mega Wall, on his second try (for $5,000). He was also the youngest to conquer that final obstacle.

No Sophomore Slump for the Rock 'n' Roll Ninja

One of 2018's breakout rookies, R.J. Roman beat Stage 1 of the National Finals last year. And he's one step closer to getting to Las Vegas again, with a quick run and only a couple stumbles. He ended up with the third fastest time of the night.

The Canine Ninja Raised Awareness for Dog Adoption

It was a big night for this ninja — and not just because he hit the buzzer at the top of the Warped Wall. (He went the farthest he has since his rookie season.) Roo Yori not only spread the message to adopt with his run, but he also received a check of $20,000 for his charity from those from The Secret Life of Pets 2, Illumination, and Universal Pictures for all the work he does rescuing dogs.

Travis Rosen Became the "Unbreakable Ageless Wonder"

After he broke his ankle in two places on the Double Dipper on Stage 1 of the 2018 National Finals, the doctor wasn't sure he'd be able to run again. But he not only was able to return to ninja competition, he also hit his 10th qualifying buzzer in a row.

Jessica Clayton Fought the Course and Won

She might not have made it up the Warped Wall, but she was the first woman to make it past the Ferris Wheel and advanced to the city finals — after nearly falling on Block Run.

Drew Drechsel Dominated the Course

Known as the Real Life Ninja and last season's Last Ninja Standing, he had the fastest times in qualifying in his region for the past three years. Though he ended up with the second fastest time, he also conquered the Mega Wall (on his first try) and emerged the winner of the Speed Pass on the Power Tower.

American Ninja Warrior, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC