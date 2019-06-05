Alec Baldwin Set as Comedy Central's Next Roast Victim (VIDEO)

Comedy Central has unveiled its next Roast subject: Alec Baldwin! The actor is set to take center stage this summer as friends, family and colleagues have some fun at his expense.

The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin will be taped in New York City to be aired at a later date. "Getting roasted will be the greatest honor of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting SNL seventeen times, receiving Golden Globes, Emmys and working with Martin Scorsese," Baldwin said of being appointed as this year's roastee.

Roasts are one of the network's most popular spots of programming and in recent years have featured honorees such as Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen, and even Donald Trump. "Alec Baldwin has done so many great things it will be a unique treat to spend a night focusing on everything he'd rather forget," said Comedy Central's Executive Vice President, Talent and Development, Jonas Larsen.

The Comedy Central Roast of Alex Baldwin was teased in a brief clip with the actor's narrating, "They say we're our own worst critic, but I can't find anything to criticize." The words play over a scene of a fireplace as Baldwin's portrait comes to life for a brief second to throw a wink to the camera. The clip also teases the Roast will air this summer but doesn't give a specific date.

Check out the cheeky teaser below and stay tuned for a premiere date and guest lineup as they're announced by Comedy Central.

The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin, Summer 2019, Comedy Central