Ginnifer Goodwin Joins Lucy Lui in CBS All Access' 'Why Women Kill'

UPDATED (2/13/2019):

The cast for Marc Cherry's Why Women Kill is growing over at CBS All Access as Ginnifer Goodwin has signed on as a co-lead alongside Lucy Liu.

According to Deadline, Goodwin will star as '60s housewife Beth Ann who from the outside appears poised, cheery, and sweet. Underneath the surface, she's hiding her pain as she learns that husband Rob is having an affair. When she attempts to uncover the secrets for herself, her view on life will change.

ORIGINAL STORY (2/11/2019):

We're still months away from the series finale of Elementary, but one of the stars of the CBS series is already lining up her next project.

Lucy Liu has reportedly booked a gig on a new series for the network's streaming partner, CBS All Access, titled Why Women Kill. Liu has been tapped to headline the series from creator Marc Cherry, according to Deadline.

Cherry is best known for creating ABC's wildly successful Desperate Housewives and Lifetime's Devious Maids. Why Women Kill is said to explore three different decades via three different women, all tied together by a common element — infidelity.

The series will feature a housewife in the '60s, a socialite in the '80s, and a lawyer in 2018, taking a look at how the roles of women have transformed over time and how little they've changed when it comes to betrayal. Liu will play Simone, a woman described as elegant and stylish — the '80s socialite. Her husband Karl dotes over her, and she walks through life almost blissfully ignorant of the world around her.

And while everything looks perfect from the outside, Simone is shattered when she learns that Karl's been cheating on her. So what happens next? Judging by the title, we have a few guesses, but there are no further details at this time.

No premiere date has been announced, but it's likely that the project won't precede Liu's final season of Elementary which has already been filmed.

