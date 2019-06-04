'Big Little Lies': 5 Important Things to Remember Before Season 2

Big Little Lies is finally returning after more than two years, and as eager as we are to rejoin the ladies of Monterey, that lengthy hiatus may have left some fans' memories blank.

But have no fear, because we're filling in some of the gaps before Season 2 arrives Sunday, June 9. Catch up on the major plot points that you may have forgotten between 2017 and now by perusing our refresher below.

Bonnie Pushed Perry

Sure, the ladies of Monterey are linked by the common thread of Perry's (Alexander Skarsgård) death, but Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) is the one whose hand was forced. When she approached Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Jane (Shailene Woodley) and Renata (Laura Dern) struggling with Perry, she acted on instinct and gave him a shove that ended his life. There's no question that the event will likely play into Bonnie's storyline this season as she probably feels a greater amount of guilt than the women who didn't push Perry down the stairs.

Madeline's Indiscretion

Towards the end of Season 1, viewers learn that Madeline had been engaged in an extramarital affair with her coworker Joseph (Santiago Cabrera) who has his own wife at home. When Joseph's wife confronts her, Madeline has to begin facing the fact that she's lied to her husband Ed (Adam Scott) all this time. Will he finally know the truth? And how will it impact Madeline if that's the case? It's certainly a question we'd like to see addressed in Season 2.

Perry is Ziggy's Father

Throughout the season, Jane's storyline involved flashbacks of the night she was sexually assaulted and ultimately conceived her son Ziggy (Iain Armitage). The mystery of who the man was is answered in the final moments of the Season 1 finale when recognition flashes across Jane's face when she meets Perry for the "first time." Realistically this detail is sure to be addressed in Season 2, but it will be interesting to see how it's handled.

Max Hurt Amabella

One of the central storylines from the first episode throughout Season 1 was the question of who was hurting Renata's daughter Amabella (Ivy George) at school. Despite consistent reports that it was Ziggy, we later learn that Celeste and Perry's son Max (Nicholas Crovetti) was the actual culprit. We have yet to see if this is addressed, but perhaps there will be some more Otter Bay principal office meetings?

Are the Ladies in the Clear?

Detective Adrienne Quinlan (Merrin Dungey) was still watching the quintet of Monterey moms in the final shot of the first season, leading us to believe that the investigation surrounding Perry's death isn't entirely finished. Perhaps the detective is determined to hold them responsible? Or maybe someone else will....

Either way, don't miss Big Little Lies when the show returns for Season 2 on June 9.

Big Little Lies, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, June 9, 9/8c, HBO