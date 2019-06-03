Tony Soprano's House Goes up for Sale — Find out How You Could Own a Piece of TV History

It's not every day that a piece of real-estate from TV history goes on sale, but 20 years after the debut of HBO's The Sopranos, Tony's (James Gandolfini) famous abode is on the market.

The sprawling New Jersey home in which the mobster lived with wife Carmela (Edie Falco) and kids Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) and A.J. (Robert Iler) is officially up for purchase, with a hefty price. The New York Times made the announcement in a piece with the home's actual owners Patti and Victor Recchia, who've owned the home for 32 years, since it was built in 1987.

Fans will easily recognize the exteriors, which were used year-after-year during production. Interiors have changed a bit since the pilot shot on location — future interior scenes were filmed on a soundstage at Silvercup Studios in Queens, where reproductions of the Recchias' home were used.

Right now, the home, which is around 5,600 square feet, is on sale with a starting price of $3.4 million. The hefty amount is a little steeper than surrounding homes in the North Caldwell, New Jersey, neighborhood, where the houses range in the price of $1.5 and 2 million.

The estate includes a main house with four bedrooms, four full baths and a powder room along with two two-car garages. There's also a separate one-bedroom guest house on the property.

In the pilot episode, fans met a Tony Soprano who picked up his paper in a bathrobe and waded into the backyard pool to swim with ducks. Don't miss your chance to live a similarly good life at his home. The Recchias are allowing qualified bidders to make them an offer they can't refuse via [email protected] through Friday, June 21.