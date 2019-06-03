Country Music's Biggest Stars Kick Off Summer at 2019 CMT Music Awards

Little Big Town hosts this year's event, which features performances and appearances by fan-favorite artists, recognizing country's best video and music achievements.

The 2019 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5 on CMT. CMT will also simulcast this event on Paramount Network, TV Land and MTV for the first time.

This year’s show will feature a record-breaking number of performances by Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Boyz II Men, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Zac Brown Band and more.

Continuing the CMT Music Awards tradition of embracing blended genre collaborations among all musical formats, this year’s nominations feature a wide range of talent, from rising stars to music legends, spanning the worlds of pop, soul and R&B.

Superstars Brothers Osborne, Jason Aldean, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Zac Brown Band will compete for the most accolades of the evening, each with three nominations.

Categories of recognition include Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year, Duo Video of the Year, Group Video of the Year, Breakthrough Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.

2019 CMT Music Awards, Live, Wednesday, June 5, 8/7c, CMT/Paramount Network/MTV