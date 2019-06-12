'Younger' Season 6: Charles & Liza Go Public, Kelsey's Career Struggles & More

It's Season 6 of the fun, fashionable comedy — and Younger just gets better with age. Peppy fortysomething Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), who passed as 14ish years younger to get an entry-level job, and her ambitious bestie Kelsey Peters (Hilary Duff) are now editor and publisher, respectively, of the Millennial book imprint.

Liza's true age, still known only to Kelsey and a select few, is a liability that could make it all come crashing down but, says Foster, "There is some sneaky lying by other people, not me, this season. I'm probably the most truthful. It feels good!" Here's a closer look at what's happening where.

On the Job

Kelsey struggles. "She is dealing with budgets and cutting staff. She's feeling petrified and not good enough," Duff says. Liza to the rescue! Notes Foster, "I'm her Pollyanna cheerleader who's like, 'You got this.'" They double-team to influence Liza's former boss, haughty marketing exec Diana (Miriam Shor), on an important decision and they stand up to difficult author Quinn (Laura Benanti). In one case, a musical number saves the day!

At Home

Liza's ex-boyfriend, tattoo artist Josh (Nico Tortorella), and her roommate, arty Maggie (Debi Mazar), are buddies — but things change after his very pregnant, green card – seeking wife, Clare (Phoebe Dynevor), moves back to New York City from Ireland. Expect the unexpected at Clare's gender-reveal party.

Between the Sheets

Liza and her old boss, princely Charles (Peter Hermann), who has stepped down as publisher, go public as a couple. "It's the first time people know they're dating," Foster says, adding that, while Liza truly loves Charles, "Josh becoming a father pulls at her feelings." '

Kelsey's ex and onetime work rival Zane (Charles Michael Davis), who admitted he was in love with her after they broke up, sticks around for another chapter. And — sorry to end on a downer — Diana and plumber boyfriend Enzo (Chris Tardio) hit a clog.

Younger, Season 6 Premiere, Wednesday, June 12, 10/9c, TV Land