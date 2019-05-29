'Younger's Sutton Foster & Hilary Duff Tease 'a Lot of Deception' in Season 6 (VIDEO)

Who run the world? Girls. And that's just how it feels when Younger returns for its sixth season on June 12.

Now that Kelsey Peters (Hilary Duff) has taken on the role of publisher and Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) has stepped up into an editor position at Millennial, these ladies are in for some slightly more serious times ahead on the TV Land dramedy.

Foster and Duff sat down with TV Insider to chat about Kelsey and Liza's work lives and love lives in the upcoming episodes.

"It's [Kelsey's] most insecure season," Foster teases of the new publisher, whose focus is suddenly less on books and more on budgets. Duff adds, "There's a lot of deception, from people that aren't [Liza]."

Yikes. That can (and likely does) mean that anything could happen in Season 6!

Younger, Season 6 Premiere, Wednesday, June 12, 10/9c, TV Land