'Younger': Peter Hermann, Miriam Shor & Charles Michael Davis Tease Season 6 (VIDEO)

When Younger returns for Season 6, the Empirical publishing house will look quite different.

Not only has editor wunderkind Kelsey Peters (Hilary Duff) taken over in the role of publisher, but former publisher Charles Brooks (Peter Hermann) has basically left his family's company so he can pursue his relationship with Liza Miller (Sutton Foster). Oh, and in the final moments of Season 5, Zane Anders (Charles Michael Davis) made his big farewell exit.

But Davis promises his boastful editor isn't going anywhere. "[Zane's] got some things cooking up," he says. "He can't stay away."

And will Hermann's Charles regret his decision to go? Time will tell. But for now, expect a less stuffy version of the former bossman to shine through. "I think Liza brings out something in [Charles] that he really enjoys," Hermann admits.

TV Insider sat down with Davis, Hermann and Miriam Shor (who plays the fabulous marketing boss and fashionista, Diana Trout) to chat about what's on the horizon for Charles, Diana, and Zane as their work and love lives enter a new chapter.

Check out the full video interview above.