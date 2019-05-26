TCM's 24-Hour Memorial Day Tribute: 'Glory,' 'Red Badge of Courage' & More

Everyone knows TCM is the home of classic films, and this Memorial Day the network is bringing some classic war films to the forefront.

In their 24-hour Memorial Day Tribute, TCM will air 11 films throughout the course of the day covering various periods through American History. The war films are certainly beloved and not to be missed.

TCM Celebrates the Legendary Doris Day With 24-Hour Marathon Pay tribute to the iconic singer-actress, who brought so much joy to her fans throughout her legendary career.

From 1989's Glory to From Here to Eternity, there's something for any war film enthusiast to enjoy and consider. Beginning at 6am ET, the day kicks off with From Here to Eternity and wraps with The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress beginning at 5:15 am ET.

The Red Badge of Courage, Rat King and many more are among the lineup. Check the full schedule below for the 24-hour tribute. All times are ET.

MEMORIAL DAY MARATHON

6:00 AM

From Here to Eternity (1953) - Enlisted men in Hawaii fight for love and honor on the eve of World War II.

8:30 AM

King Rat (1965) - A U.S. officer in a World War II Japanese POW camp tries to raise money to buy his fellow prisoners' freedom.

11:00 AM

The Young Lions (1958) - A Jewish soldier faces anti-Semitism when he enlists to fight World War II.

2:00 PM

The Red Badge Of Courage (1951) - A young Union soldier fights to atone for a moment of cowardice during the Civil War.

3:15 PM

Friendly Persuasion (1956) - A peaceful Quaker family's sanctity is tested during the Civil War.

5:45 PM

Glory (1989) - A young, white army officer is assigned to lead an all-black unit in the Civil War.

8:00 PM

Men In War (1957) - Two enemies join forces to save their men during a retreat from the North Koreans.

10:00 PM

The Steel Helmet (1951) - Americans trapped behind enemy lines fight off Communists during the Korean War.

11:45 PM

The Big Parade (1925) - In this silent film, a young innocent enlists for World War I service but soon learns the horrors of war.

Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the National Memorial Day Concert (PHOTOS) Take a walk down memory lane with some of the touching moments from the past three decades.

2:30 AM

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) - The Japanese Army forces World War II POWs to build a strategic bridge in Burma.

5:15 AM

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944) - Footage of actual bombing missions highlights William Wyler''s account of the U.S. Air Force''s work during World War II.