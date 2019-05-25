Worth Watching: 'Eve' Finale, Making of 'Thrones,' 'Doris Day Show' Marathon, 'Vida'

A selective critical checklist of notable weekend TV:

Killing Eve (Sunday, 8/7c, BBC America and AMC): A line of dialogue taken out of context that could probably only have come from this kinky spy thriller: "The murders are OK, but I want more story." That's not a problem with the second-season finale of Eve, which induces gasps and giggles in a dizzying flurry of outrageous twists — many of them violent — as MI6 agent Eve (Sandra Oh) and capricious rogue assassin Villanelle (the astonishing Jodie Comer) continue their dance of mutual obsession in Rome, where their risky assignment quickly goes sideways. Who's playing who, or are they all getting played? The cliffhanger will have you instantly thirsting for a third season.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (Sunday, 9/8c, HBO): Suffering from Thrones withdrawal already — or just looking for something new to gripe about? A two-hour documentary filmed during the course of production goes deep inside the world of the fantasy epic's mammoth final season, following the cast and the hard-working crew as they battle extreme weather and challenging deadlines to bring George R.R. Martin's dynastic saga to what turned out to be a hotly debated conclusion.

The Doris Day Show (starts Saturday at 1 pm/12c, Decades): The beloved singer-actress's more distinguished movie career will get a TCM salute in June, but this weekend, the digital nostalgia channel remembers the star, who passed away May 13 at 97, for her most lasting contribution to TV. Doris Day turned to TV for the money, to pay off debts incurred by her late husband/manager Martin Melcher, and the result was this successful if cheesy sitcom (1968-73), which like its star changed with the times. The series began with Day as Doris Martin, a widowed mom living on a ranch, but in season four, she was transformed into a single working woman in San Francisco, echoing the more sophisticated career-woman roles she played in rom-com movies opposite the likes of Rock Hudson, James Garner and Cary Grant. Decades will air 68 episodes of The Doris Day Show consecutively through Monday morning at 7 am/6c.

Vida (Sunday, 8/7c, Starz): With exuberance and authenticity, this dramedy of Latinx life in Los Angeles presents its 10-episode second season in two formats: weekly on Sundays, or the entire season can be binged On Demand, on the Starz app and at Starzplay. However you consume it, it's worth another visit to check in on the lives of sisters Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) as they work to make their late mother's bar a success. Not as easy as it sounds, as they must fend off rival developers and local anti-gentrification activists while figuring out their own messy personal lives, with the help of their mom's partner, Eddy (Ser Anzoategui).

Inside Weekend TV: Lots of racing action to choose from. NBC acquires the iconic Indianapolis 500 (Sunday, coverage begins at 11 am/10c), with Danica Patrick among the studio analysts, while ESPN goes abroad for coverage of the dazzling Monaco Grand Prix (coverage starts Sunday at 9:05 am/8:05c), and in prime time, Fox goes to Charlotte Motor Speedway for NASCAR's longest race, the Coca-Cola 600 (6 pm/5c)… Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise return to host PBS's National Memorial Day Concert (Sunday, 8/7c, check local listings at pbs.org) for the 30th annual broadcast. Performers and presenters include Patti LaBelle, Hamilton and Bull star Christopher Jackson, Glee's Amber Riley, American Idol finalist Alyssa Raghu, Gavin DeGraw, Alison Krauss, Justin Moore, General Colin L. Powell and from ABC's newly canceled The Kids Are Alright, Mary McCormack… NBC's Good Girls (Sunday, 10/9c) wraps its second season with Beth (Christina Hendricks) in checkmate, as Rio (Manny Montana) makes a grand gesture and a new business opportunity emerges. Good thing, because the show has been renewed for a third season.