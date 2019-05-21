Ruby Rose on Why She's 'Honored' to Be Part of 'Batwoman' (VIDEO)

The Arrowverse is officially expanding next season on The CW.

Batwoman is part of the fall lineup and will let fans really get to know Ruby Rose's Kate Kane/Batwoman, who was introduced in the latest crossover event, "Elseworlds." The series picks up when Kate returns home to Gotham after the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father's security firm. To help her family and her city, she becomes a vigilante.

TV Insider spoke with Rose before the CW Upfront presentation in New York City to find out how she feels about taking on the role ("All I wanted to do was make sure that it's Kate Kane first and foremost and then it's Batwoman") and wearing the suit.

Watch the video above to find out why she doesn't feel any pressure taking on this groundbreaking role and why she's proud of The CW. Plus, find out what she would like to change about her suit if the series is picked up for a second season.

Batwoman, Series Premiere, Fall 2019, The CW

— Reporting by Jim Halterman