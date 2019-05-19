'American Idol': And the Winner of Season 17 Is...

After months of top-notch performances, emotional twists, and shocking eliminations, American Idol finally crowned its second winner of the ABC revival Sunday night.

And the person named Season 17 winner is...

Laine Hardy!

The night began with the final three — Madison VanDenburg, Alejandro Aranda, and Laine Hardy — performing for their chance in the finals. Laine sang "Home" by Marc Broussard, Madison performed "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, and Alejandro sang his original tune, "Millennial Love."

The contestants also had a chance to return to their hometowns for some love, and they sang a second time — Laine sang "Jambalaya (On the Bayou)" by Hank Williams, Madison performed "Breakaway" by Kelly Clarkson, and Alejandro sang yet another original song, "Tonight."

After that, it was time for the finalists to be whittled down to a final two, with Madison being sent packing and Alejandro and Laine continuing on for the crown.

The night also featured Carrie Underwood singing "Southbound", Montell Jordan and Margie Mays performing "This Is How We Do It", Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry doing their song "Con Calma (Remix)," and Adam Lambert singing "New Eyes."

Also, Dimitrius Graham joined Adam Lambert for "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen, Luke Bryan and Laci Kaye Booth sang "Knockin' Boots" and "Every Breath You Take," Dan + Shay joined Madison VanDenburg for "All To Myself" and "Speechless," Jon Pardi and Laine Hardy performed "Dirt On My Boots" and "Night Shift," Katy Perry and Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon sang "Unconditionally," and more.

And though singer-songwriter Alejandro sang an unprecedented four original songs throughout the night, at the end of the day, it was returning contestant and country heartthrob Laine who was dubbed the winner of American Idol 2019. He'll also get a contract with Hollywood Records. Congrats Laine!