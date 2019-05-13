Should 'American Idol's Current Judges Return for Season 18? (POLL)

American Idol's life onscreen will continue for a third season at ABC and 18th overall, as the network renewed the series Monday.

The singing competition series, which debuted on Fox back in 2002, has remained a pop culture mainstay but its ever-rotating panel of judges has also been a big part of its history. As ABC heads into its third season with the program, the question remains as to whether Luke Bryan, Katy Perry or Lionel Richie will continue to fill those roles.

The judges panel has yet to sign new deals for the third season and considering their busy careers as active musical artists there's a good chance new faces could fill their seats. As of now, ABC is reportedly attempting to set its deals with the hosts, but will it be the right choice to keep them on?

During the current Season 17, fans have had a mixed reaction on the judges, especially when it came to their choices for saving contestants, as well as their seeming lack of constructive criticism. And the viewers haven't been shy on social media about these feelings, so it's safe to say their concerns have likely been heard by the network.

Most recently, fans rebelled against the judges when they didn't save audience favorite Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, opting instead to keep Laci Kaye Booth in the competition.

Im glad they have Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and LIONEL Richie as there judges they make a great team keep it up guys #AmericanIdol — Peggy Tobias (@PeggyTobias2) May 13, 2019

good morning everyone except lionel richie, katy perry, and luke bryan — stella (@stellavsss) April 30, 2019

I’m still pissed off the judges saved laci over Jeremiah on American idol. — Haylee (@hay_segovia) May 13, 2019

Dear American Idol judges...how on earth did you save Lacie and not Jeremiah?!?! I was baffled last week and this week has not clarified your decision! — Angela Tobler (@angela_tobler) May 13, 2019

Best singer was cut last week.

Judges you blew it big time.

Worst decision ever made in the history of American Idol.

Jeremiah should have taken it all. — TRacioppo (@TRacioppo) May 11, 2019

American Idol fans:. I am happy for Madison and Laine, they as well as most of the top 10 deserved to be there, but Alejandro??? What's the deal?? I don't get it.

And the judges, they aren't really judging. I also want old format back, hate double elim. weekly. — sam lindsay (@norcalsamy) May 13, 2019

My reaction to the judges bullshit decision to not SAVE JEREMIAH! pic.twitter.com/UhdWhp6Cmh — Kelsey 🎶🎉📷 ~Alejandro Aranda for American Idol~ (@TunefulPopPhoto) May 6, 2019

Should Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie return as judges for American Idol's next season?

