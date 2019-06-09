'Claws': Desna Deals With 'Treacherous' Business Partners in Season 3

"This is going to be a cautionary tale about power," says Claws exec producer Janine Sherman Barrois of the twisty drama's third season.

The catalyst: Florida-based Nail Artisans of Manatee County proprietor Desna Simms (Niecy Nash, above, second from right, with partners in crime Carrie Preston, Jenn Lyon, and Judy Reyes) is expanding her empire. After pushing her no-good Haitian Mafia hubby, Dr. Gregory Ruval (Jimmy Jean-Louis), off a balcony last season, the widow inherits a piece of his Bayside Rapture Casino.

It will be anything but a jackpot thanks to her new business partners, the David Lynchian baddies Mac and Melba Lovestone (Michael Horse and Rebecca Creskoff). "They're treacherous and quickly show Desna they mean business," Barrois says.

At least she has good friends in her corner, like Virginia (Karrueche Tran), who valiantly took a bullet meant for Desna in the last moments of the Season 2 finale. "They're both forever changed" by the experience, Barrois says.

And, don't worry, while the casino takes up a lot of the ladies' time, the nail salon, she adds, remains "the heart of the show." French tips for all!

Claws, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, June 9, 9/8c, TNT