The Mad Queen Reigns in the 'Game of Thrones' Series Finale (PHOTOS)

The end is near for Game of Thrones and HBO is remaining guarded when it comes to the final episode.

On Wednesday, the network released a mere two images from the hour-and-a-half-long episode — which still doesn't have a title. After the penultimate entry "The Bells," there's a lot to consider heading into this last chapter as Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) attempts to claim what's she believes is hers.

Whoever takes the Iron Throne remains to be seen, but the first image (above) depicting the Mother of Dragons before a large force of Unsullied and other troops conveys a sense of encompassing power. Will her descent into madness continue as she takes over the destroyed King's Landing, piled high with ash?

Then there's Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), who is seen with a pensive look on his face. Daenerys' hand certainly took issue with her actions from "The Bells" after she torched his home city. Will he be forced to go against the woman to whom he vowed loyalty?

If she continues to seek vengeance and/or he learns of his siblings' Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei's (Lena Headey) demise, perhaps he'll have no choice.

One thing's for certain: Fans are in for a one hell of a ride, and we're not talking about a jaunt with Drogon!

Let us know what you think of the finale images in the comments below.

Game of Thrones, Series Finale, Sunday, May 19, 9/8c, HBO