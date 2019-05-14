'Criminal Minds': Joe Mantegna & Aisha Tyler Post Heartfelt Farewell Messages

We may not know when the final season of Criminal Minds will air just yet, but the cast has wrapped filming and begun saying their goodbyes.

Joe Mantegna, who has played David Rossi since Season 3, looked back on his time on the show in a message posted on Twitter on his last day of filming Monday.

"I can't help but reflect in awe at what a truly wonderful experience it has been. As you know I came to a show already in production. I was welcomed by the cast and crew instantly, making me feel part of the team on day one," he wrote. "The next 12 years would be a wild and wonderful ride."

While he's going to miss playing Rossi and "the wonderful writing that brought him to life," he'll "mostly" miss seeing the people who work on the show. "It may seem a cliché to say we're like family, but it's so very true. In 15 seasons we've all grown a little older, hopefully a little wiser too. We laughed together, we cried together, and like a family we gained and lost members along the way," Mantegna said.

"I am satisfied with what we accomplished and proud of the work," he continued before closing with gratitude for the show's fans. "In the end we owe it all to you, the fans. For being the most loyal, tolerant, and passionate fans we could have ever asked for. Thanks for being there."

His costar, Paget Brewster, retweeted his message with a note of gratitude for him. "We all need to thank @JoeMantegna for becoming the captain of our Criminal Minds ship when we were lost at sea and scared," she wrote. "Joe, you are my mentor, my inspiration and my friend."

Aisha Tyler, who joined the cast as Tara Lewis in Season 11, also shared a message on social media on her last day of filming on Friday. She looked back on her time on the show and explained why she thinks the series has been such a success.

"It's a surreal day. Everyone hugging, holding on a little longer than before. Thanking each other for the hard work, laughing about the tough times, tearing up over the good ones," she wrote in the caption of a photo of the cast wearing Criminal Minds rings from A.J. Cook. "Making as many memories on this one day as we can — trying to make as many memories as were made over the last decade and a half in just twelve hours. It's impossible but we're trying.⁣"

The CBS procedural drama "truly changed my life," she continued. It was the first primetime drama she starred in for more than one season and where she directed her first TV episode.

Despite the series' dark subject matter, "people are comforted by the knowledge that a brilliant team of dedicated professionals are working around the clock to keep the rest of us safe," she wrote. "We are just a television show but those people do exist in the real world. I am so incredibly honored to have had even the slimmest opportunity to represent the hardworking men and women of the FBI."



