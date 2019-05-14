'Chicago P.D.' Sneak Peek: Voight Plans to Take Down Kelton (VIDEO)

Voight (Jason Beghe) is determined to keep Kelton (John C. McGinley) out of office on Chicago P.D., but will his plan in the penultimate episode of the season work?

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at Voight's attempt in "Confession," and it involves going to the press.

With Price out of the running, Kelton is almost certainly going to win the mayoral election, which would not be good for the Intelligence Unit. Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) was already talking about possible new assignments in Episode 20.

But that's not something Voight's going to let happen, and that means turning to the press for help. The story about the serial killer they caught a few weeks ago may have already been published, but there's more to it, he explains.

Voight has an email proving the serial killer was active a few years ago and the CPD knew about it and covered it up on orders from Kelton. "Four women were killed after that email was sent. They'd still be alive today. Those bodies are on Kelton," he says.

But is that enough to get this reporter to publish these accusations? Watch the clip below to see what she says.

Elsewhere in the episode, Antonio (Jon Seda) struggles with his guilty conscience as he tries to take down a major drug dealer.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC