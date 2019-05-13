'American Idol' Unveils Top 3 — Did America Vote for the Right People? (POLL)

American Idol's latest season is nearing its end, and the music competition unveiled its Top 3 contestants during Sunday night's program.

It was Elton John night as the Top 5 took on tunes from the iconic singer's extensive library. They also performed a selection of other songs, including a few originals.

Ultimately, the Top 5, which was originally supposed to be a Top 4 — Laci Kaye Booth was saved by the judges during last week's elimination — was whittled down to three contenders. When it came time to reveal who America voted for in the final moments of the episode, Wade Cota, Booth, Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda and Madison VanDenburg stood beside host Ryan Seacrest to learn their fates.

Announced first as part of the Top 3 was fan-favorite Laine Hardy, who competed in the previous season, while Madison VanDenburg was next up on the list. Aranda was the last name to be called, and he rounded out the trio of contestants who will be featured in the upcoming hometown visits.

Sadly for fans of Booth and Cota, it was the end of the line for those talents. Even still, all of the contestants put on phenomenal performances. Below, see their best performances of the night.

Alejandro Aranda performs "Blesser"

Madison VanDenburg sings "Your Song"

Laine Hardy performs "Something About the Way You Look Tonight"

Wade Cota sings "You Are The Best Thing"

Laci Kaye Booth performs "The House That Built Me"

And while some fans may be thrilled with the Top 3, we want to know if that's the case for you. Did America get the vote right? Let us know in the poll below, and don't miss the final episodes of American Idol on ABC.

American Idol, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC