World-Class Pastry Chefs Compete for the Title in 'Best Baker in America'

Nine professional bakers battle it out on the third season of Best Baker in America, premiering Monday, May 13 on Food Network.

Scott Conant returns to host, tasking the bakers over seven episodes with challenges designed to put their baking skills and technical proficiency to the test for a chance to walk away with $25,000 and the coveted title.

During each episode the bakers must create elegant and delicious baked goods through two rounds – a Skills Challenge that tests their mastery of the essential technical skills of baking, followed by a Master Challenge that tests the bakers’ prowess working with specific flavors and ingredients.

Returning judges, Jason Smith and Marcela Valladolid, are joined by special guest pastry experts each episode, including Florian Bellanger, Elizabeth Chambers, Valerie Gordon, Shinmin Li, Nancy Silverton, Sherry Yard and Zac Young, to determine which baker possesses the artistry and creativity needed to earn the grand prize and be crowned Best Baker in America!

The nine bakers gather in the season premiere to begin their first challenge, having to create perfect mini-Princess Cakes. For the second challenge, the bakers must produce a spectacular Royal Baby Celebration cake for 100 people, using elderflower and lemon as the featured flavors. After the judges deliberate, one baker will be eliminated.

Don’t miss all the fun throughout the season, culminating in a 4th of July-themed baking challenge to crown the newest winner of Best Baker in America!

Best Baker in America, Season Premiere, Monday, May 13, 9/8c, Food Network