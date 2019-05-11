TCM's Orson Welles Movie Marathon Brings His Genius to the Forefront

Actor, writer, director, and political commentator Orson Welles has been celebrated as a cinematic master and innovator. Rediscover the man behind the legend when TCM’s Orson Welles Movie Marathon begins on Monday, May 13 with 2018's The Eyes of Orson Welles documentary.

Granted exclusive access to hundreds of private drawings and paintings by Orson Welles, filmmaker Mark Cousins dives deep into the visual world of this legendary director and actor, to reveal a portrait of the artist as he’s never been seen before – through his own eyes, sketched with his own hand, painted with his own brush.

Executive produced by Michael Moore, The Eyes of Orson Welles brings vividly to life the passions, politics and power of this brilliant 20th-century showman, and explores how the genius of Welles still resonates today in the age of Trump, more than 30 years after his death.

Immediately following the airing of The Eyes of Orson Welles are the showings of five iconic Orson Welles movies. Here’s the schedule:

Monday, May 13

8:00 PM Orson Welles: The Eyes of Orson Welles (2018)

10:00 PM The Trial (1963)

12:15 AM Mr. Arkadin (1955)

2:15 AM Citizen Kane (1941)

4:30 AM The Lady From Shanghai (1948)

6:00 AM Chimes at Midnight (1967)