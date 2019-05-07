'Shadowhunters': Harry Shum Jr. & Matthew Daddario on Malec's Future Post-Finale (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the two-part Series Finale of Shadowhunters, "Alliance” and “All Good Things..."]

And they lived Happily Ever After — right?

OK, so we did get to see Alec Lightwood (Matthew Daddario) and Magnus Bane (Harry Shum Jr.) clinking martini glasses in Alicante during a time jump that takes place one year after their marriage in New York in last night's series finale of Shadowhunters. So, we have an idea that things are going to be alright for our favorite Shadowhunter-Warlock ship (#MalecForever) on the Freeform fantasy.

Nevertheless, TV Insider had a chat with the duo about shooting the wedding ceremony scene, what they see in the future for Magnus and Alec, and more.

But does this really have to be goodbye?! "Art in general, there's no ending to it," Daddario admits. "Once it's created, it exists, and people can see it [forever]." Sounds like a future streaming hit to us.

Check out the full interview above for all of the goofiness.

