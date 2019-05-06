'American Idol's Top 6 Elimination Shocker — Did the Judges Save the Right Person? (POLL)

American Idol's Top 6 was whittled down to a Top 4 during Sunday night's broadcast as two contestants fell on the chopping block, but a surprise save allowed one of those bottom two a second chance.

The contestants that were vying for a spot in the Top 4 included Alejandro Aranda, Madison VanDenburg, Wade Cota, Laine Hardy, Laci Kaye Booth, and Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon. When it came down to reveal who America chose as its final four, host Ryan Seacrest regretfully shared that Laci Kaye Booth and Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon didn't make the cut.

This came after Harmon sang "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" for the night's Woodstock theme and Barbra Streisand's "Somewhere" as his "showstopper."

For her part, Booth sang Janis Joplin's "To Love Somebody" for the night's theme, and then "Open Arms" by Journey for her showstopper.

Although it appeared that all hope was lost, the judges — Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — finally used their save for the season as they placed Booth back in the competition. But did they pick the right person to save? Fans had a lot of feelings about their decision during last night's broadcast.

Whether it was reactions to the bottom two overall or the judges decision, fans weren't exactly happy.

So glad they saved @lacikayebooth! But so sad to see @jlloydharmon go! #AmericanIdol 💔😭 — Ashley Dale Cotton ♡ (@AshleyDCotton) May 6, 2019

Not the decision I would have made....@jlloydharmon should have been saved ... — Tina Redmond-Locke (@Redmond2Tina) May 6, 2019

okayyy woah. america voted @jlloydharmon out? @katyperry picked @lacikayebooth over jeremiah? are your brains working tonight? all of top 5 knew Jeremiah shoulda made it. BIG mistakes made tonight. not happy 😡 — julia dempsey (@jjclaired) May 6, 2019

You sent the wrong one home! @jlloydharmon is way better than @lacikayebooth — Esmeralda Dimas (@dimas_esmeralda) May 6, 2019

How could they not save @jlloydharmon @lacikayebooth is good but but not close to the greatness of Jeremiah. — Josh (@JoshuaMosse) May 6, 2019

So what do you think about the Idol judges decision to save Booth? Was it the right one? Let us know in the poll below.

