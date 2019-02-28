On the ‘Young & the Restless’ Set for Melody Thomas Scott’s 40th Anniversary (PHOTOS)
Earlier this month, Melody Thomas Scott celebrated 40 years of playing Nikki Reed Newman on The Young and the Restless!
Many of the actress’ former co-stars and current pals (plus, execs from CBS and Sony and other invited guests) turned out for a festive tribute that was held, appropriately, on Stage 41 at CBS Television City, home to the top-rated soap opera.
Thomas Scott gave an emotional speech to attendees, sharing details of her childhood and the loss of her mother last year, and noting that Y&R is more than just a job to her — the show is her family. “Whether you know it or not,” the actress said, “You are what you bring me joy. You have made me laugh. You have made me cry. You embraced me — bad hair days and all; and today, you celebrate with me.”
