On the ‘Young & the Restless’ Set for Melody Thomas Scott’s 40th Anniversary (PHOTOS)

Melody Thomas Scott was drawn by famed artist (and TV Guide Magazine cover artist) Al Hirschfeld

Camille Paglia, author of Sexual Personae: Art and Decadence from Nefertiti to Emily Dickinson, wasn’t in attendance but sent the following:

“In Melody Thomas Scott, my favorite daytime star since her debut on The Young and the Restless, the flame of old Hollywood still burns bright. Melody’s artistic lineage descends from Elizabeth Taylor and from Lana Turner before her. After the pioneering innovation of The Young and the Restless in bringing the sumptuous production values of classic Hollywood movies to soaps, Melody supplied the mercurial emotional cross currents caught in dramatic closeup. In my opinion no soap star has ever been better at revealing the depth and complexity of women’s inner life, glimpsed in microseconds of centered stillness.

“Today, when young women actors must toughen themselves to survive in a harsh industry, it has become difficult for them to display both strength and vulnerability, simultaneously. Here is where Melody has always touchingly excelled — her instinctive intimacy with the camera and her warm openness to the audience embody television acting at its finest. She is a wonderful role model for the rising generation of women actors. Many, many congrats to Melody for her superb body of work over four decades.”