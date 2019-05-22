'What/If' Creator Teases Renée Zellweger's 'Complex' Character Anne Montgomery

You had us at hell no! Jerry Maguire star Renée Zellweger returns as a femme fatale with a very indecent proposal for two newlyweds (Jane Levy and Blake Jenner) in Netflix's sexy new dramav What/If, an addictively soapy homage to past erotic thrillers like Fatal Attraction.

Suburgatory's Levy stars as Lisa, a scientist whose biotech company needs money. Enter megarich Anne Montgomery (Zellweger), who wants to hire Lisa's hubby, Sean (Jenner), for a night. And that's just the beginning of the scandalous scheming she has in store.

"People are very rarely all good or all bad," says creator Mike Kelley (Revenge).

"The most interesting characters, for me, are the subversive ones who have found ways to hide what complex creatures they really are in order to survive. Anne Montgomery is that in spades." Let the sexy games begin!

What/If, Series Premiere, Friday, May 24, Netflix