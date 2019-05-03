'Young and the Restless' Recruits Someone From Kyle's New York Past

Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) is getting a blast from his past on The Young and the Restless.

CBS announced Friday that Tyler Johnson (Gossip Girl, 30 Rock, The Haunting of Sharon Tate) has joined the cast of the soap as Theo Vanderway, a colleague of Kyle's from his time in New York. He will first appear in the Monday, June 3 episode.

Jack and Diane's son Kyle worked in New York for his family's cosmetics business, Jabot Cosmetics, before returning to Genoa City in 2015. Upon his return, he was accused of murdering Summer's (Hunter King) husband.

It was during this time that he and Summer reconnected, but they couldn't handle the long-distance relationship that resulted from his work in the city.

