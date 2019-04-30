'Young & the Restless' Bringing Melissa Claire Egan Back as Chelsea Newman

She did say it was "just goodbye for now."

Melissa Claire Egan, who played Chelsea Newman on The Young and the Restless for six years, will be back on the CBS soap, Entertainment Weekly revealed Tuesday. The actress will start filming in May "for an early summer debut."

Egan's character first appeared on the series as a con artist in November 2011. She was last seen in a March 2018 episode, when she stole money from Fenmore's and then left Genoa City with her son.

Egan announced her departure on Twitter in January 2018. "After much thought and six wonderful years, I have decided to leave The Young & the Restless," she wrote. "This isn't goodbye. Truly. Just goodbye for now."

She recalled those words when she shared the news of her return on Tuesday. "Told ya it was just 'goodbye for now'!!! This is gonna be goooooood," she tweeted.

Told ya it was just “goodbye for now”!!! This is gonna be goooooood😆💥 Watch #YR! https://t.co/YHLPwlvkJj — Melissa Claire Egan (@MClaireEgan) April 30, 2019

There have been no details shared yet regarding Chelsea's return, but the actress' use of an exploding emoji suggests fans are in for an exciting storyline.

