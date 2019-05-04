Swim With the Sharks on 'Who Wants To Be a Millionaire' Shark Tank Week

Four Sharks from ABC’s reality show Shark Tank will play Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, opposite host Chris Harrison, during Shark Tank Week, airing Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10. The goal? To win $1 million for their favorite charity!

The four uber-successful entrepreneurs — Lori Greiner, Rohan Oza, Robert Herjavec and Matt Higgins — will leave the comfortable confines of the Tank for the Millionaire set, taking on the show’s 14 questions in hopes of bringing home big money for their charities.

Check out the full schedule below:

Monday, May 6 – Lori Greiner

Shark Lori Greiner will play to benefit Junior Achievement of Southern California.

Tuesday, May 7 – Rohan Oza

Guest Shark Rohan Oza will play for Charity: Water.

Wednesday, May 8 – Rohan Oza, Robert Herjavec

Rohan Oza will continue his gameplay to benefit Charity: Water, followed by Shark Robert Herjavec, who will play for Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission.

Thursday, May 9 – Robert Herjavec

Robert Herjavec will continue his gameplay to benefit Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission.

Friday, May 10 – Matt Higgins

Guest Shark Matt Higgins will round out the week, playing for Autism Speaks.

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, Monday, May 6, Check your local listings