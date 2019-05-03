'The Simpsons' Sneak Peek: Will Forte Scats Through His Guest Role as King Toot (VIDEO)

The Simpsons are no strangers to welcoming some famous voices to their series, and in the May 5 episode, "Woo-Hoo Dunnit," they'll be welcoming one more.

Will Forte is lending his voice to the guest role of King Toot — a character that will factor into the episode's key mystery. TV Insider has your exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Forte's guest gig with a special clip.

In the episode, a secret store of cash in the Simpson family home goes missing. The money, which was intended for Lisa's college fund, has been hidden under the sink. The crime gets its own feature in the documentary crime series "Deadline Springfield," and as the case is explored, no stone is left unturned, and every family member is considered a suspect.

When it comes time to examine Lisa's story, King Toot makes his entrance and it's hilarious. "I think a lot of people know this, I like to scat. Really, it was wonderful 'cause I got to bring some of my personal life into this and scat some Dave Brubeck," Forte says in the behind-the-scenes clip.

King Toot owns King Toot's Music Store, where Lisa has been a loyal customer. See the funny clip below, and don't miss "Woo-Hoo Dunnit" when it airs May 5.

The Simpsons, Sundays, 8/7c, Fox