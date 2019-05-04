An Estranged Couple Fights for Their Marriage in 'State of the Union'

On Monday, May 6, SundanceTV’s commitment to innovation in storytelling will be showcased through the new, short form series State of the Union.

Debuting on SundanceTV, Sundance Now and other digital platforms same day, the highly anticipated series, comprised of ten ten-minute episodes.

State of the Union explores the world of Louise (Rosamund Pike) and Tom (Chris O’Dowd) as they attempt to repair their crumbling marriage through weekly marital therapy sessions.

Before each appointment, the couple meet at a pub to try and get their story straight for the therapist.

Throughout each episode, audiences are provided with an honest and humorous take on contemporary relationships.



State of the Union, Premiere, Monday, May 6, 10/9c, SundanceTV