TV News Roundup: 'Legion' & More FX Premiere Dates, 'Gilded Age' Moves to HBO and More
FX Announces Slate of Premiere Dates
Get ready for a summer filled with great original programming from FX as the network announced premiere dates for Legion, Baskets and Snowfall. Legion's third and final season will debut Monday, June 24 at 10/9c, while Baskets' fourth season premieres Thursday, June 13 at 10/9c. Snowfall returns for Season 3 on Wednesday, July 10. These programs join the previously announced returns for Archer: 1999, The Weekly and Pose.
The Gilded Age Moves to HBO
The previously announced series, The Gilded Age, has moved networks from NBC to HBO. Written by Downton Abbey's creator Julian Fellowes, The Gilded Age is set in 1885 during a time of economic change in which fortunes were made and lost. The story follows Marian Brook — the orphaned daughter of a Southern general — and her journey to live in New York City with her aunts.
Elizabeth Banks to Host Press Your Luck
ABC announced that actress Elizabeth Banks will host their revival of the beloved game show Press Your Luck. Set to premiere Wednesday, June 12, Press Your Luck sees three contestants answer a series of questions in hopes of earning a spin on the Big Board, but they'll have to avoid the WHAMMY if they want to earn cash and prizes.
The Righteous Gemstones Trailer Arrives
HBO's next Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals) comedy is nearly here and the new trailer for The Righteous Gemstones is proof. The upcoming series, which debuts sometime this August, stars McBride, John Goodman, and Adam Devine as the members of a world-famous televangelist family.