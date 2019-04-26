'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Agent Ressler Confronts a Threat in 'The Brockton College Killer'

It's always a good day when there's a new episode of The Blacklist to look forward to, but there's even more excitement to be had when there's two.

On Friday, April 26, NBC is airing two brand-new back-to-back episodes of the intriguing crime drama series, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the first installment of the night, "The Brockton College Killer."

In that episode beginning at 8/7c, the Task Force will deal with an investigation sparked by an old case which gained popularity through a true crime podcast. Directed by Lisa Robinson as part of NBC's Female Forward program, "The Brockton College Killer," will also see Red (James Spader) visit Dom Wilkinson (Brian Dennehy) to help in making a difficult choice, while Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) will make a discovery about Katarina Rostova's (Lotte Verbeek) past.

The latter plotline seems to be the focus of the exclusive clip, which sees Ressler followed by an unknown man. As Ressler rounds the corner, his pursuer doesn't expect that the agent stands ready for his approach and confronts him.

"Who are you and why are you following me?" Ressler asks aggressively, pulling his gun out in the scuffle.

When the man says he's supposed to be watching him, Ressler wants to know who, but the answer is vague at best. But it's clearly tied to Katarina. "They want to know why you're interested in Katarina Rostova's father," the assailant reveals.

Will Ressler get some answers? You decide by checking out the clip below, as for the second hour titled, "Rassvet," Katarina goes on the run as different forces hunt her. Without many options, she seeks the help of man she trusts and who vowed to protect her.

Don't miss any of it when The Blacklist airs two back-to-back episodes Friday, April 26 on NBC.

The Blacklist, Friday, April 26, 8/7c, NBC