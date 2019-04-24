2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Debuts on HBO

The 34th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air on HBO on Saturday, April 27. This year’s inductees include The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

Confirmed special guests and presenters include: Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, presenting for The Cure; Brian May of Queen, presenting for Def Leppard; and Janelle Monae, presenting for Janet Jackson.

You can also expect to see: Harry Styles, presenting for Stevie Nicks; David Byrne, presenting for Radiohead; John Taylor and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran, presenting for Roxy Music; and Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles, presenting for The Zombies.

It's a night of music you won't want to miss!

2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Saturday, April 27, 8/7c, HBO