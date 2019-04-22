'American Idol's Disney Night — Did the Right People Go Home? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for American Idol Season 17 Episode 14, "Disney Night."]

American Idol celebrated its second annual Disney Night as the Top 10 took to the stage to sing favorite tunes from classic films.

Sadly, by the end of the two-hour episode, two contestants were sent packing and the Top 10 was whittled down to a Top 8. As tunes from Pochontas, Toy Story, Coco, A Goofy Movie and more rang out through Idol's stage, the results weren't any less sad when judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan chose not to save Uche and Dimitrius Graham.

The Top 8 performers selected were Walker Burroughs, Laci Kaye Booth, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Laine Hardy, Wade Cota, Alejandro Aranda, Alyssa Raghu and Madison VanDenburg. Apart from the difficulty of saying goodbye, there were plenty of great performances from the evening.

While Uche's peformance of "I2I" from A Goofy Movie and Dimitrius Graham's rendition of "You'll Be In My Heart" from Tarzan weren't enough to save them, the other contestants brought their A-game for their Disney tunes.

We're rounding up five of our favorites to check out below, and as for the final results of the evening, we want to hear from you. Do you think the right people went home? Let us know in the poll below, and don't miss American Idol Sundays and Mondays on ABC.

Alejandro Aranda sings "Remember Me" from Coco

Alyssa Raghu performs "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas

Walker Burroughs sings "When She Loved Me" from Toy Story 2

Madison VanDenburg performs "How Far I'll Go" from Moana

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon sings "Candle On The Water" from Pete's Dragon

