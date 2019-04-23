Go Sky High With Science Channel's New Series 'Skyscrapers: Engineering the Future'

From Willis Tower to One World Trade Center, skyscrapers are emblematic of the world’s great cities. Since their beginnings in the late 19th century, these tall towers have constantly evolved as architects and structural engineers pushed the boundaries of what’s possible.

The new Science Channel series, Skyscrapers: Engineering the Future, puts the spotlight on what the world’s most ambitious cities are doing to transform their skylines with designs that seem to defy gravity. The six-episode series premieres Wednesday, April 24.

The series unlocks the inner workings of these urban goliaths. From Chicago to London, Melbourne to Tokyo, each episode gives viewers a never-before-seen look at these herculean structures.

The 2,722-feet Burj Khalifa in Dubai is not only the tallest building in the world, but the inspiration for a new generation of builders. In Singapore, the famed Marina Bay Sands hotel has challenged the concept of what a building’s function can be, maximizing its connectivity to operate as a modern micro-city

Other episodes explore: the 1,500 tall Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur; the 88-story landmark Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai; Chicago’s 82-story Aqua, a mixed-use skyscraper; Melbourne’s Eureka Tower, one of the tallest residential buildings in the world; Dubai’s Cayan Tower, known for 90-degree twist, and London’s The Shard, the tallest building in the UK.

Skyscrapers: Engineering the Future, Premiere, Wednesday, April 24, 10/9c, Science Channel