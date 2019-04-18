Love Breaks Through the Clouds With Hallmark Hall of Fame's 'Love Takes Flight'

Hallmark Channel will air the 263rd installment of the revered Hallmark Hall of Fame, Love Takes Flight, starring Nikki DeLoach (Reunited at Christmas, Truly, Madly, Sweetly) and Jeff Hephner (Chicago Fire, Chicago Med) on Saturday, April 27.

Hallmark Hall of Fame, first broadcast in December 1951, is still the longest-running and most award-winning series in the history of television.

In Love Takes Flight, Dr. Lizzie Beauman (DeLoach) is a single mother and hospital administrator. She's determined to attract enough world-class doctors and treatment options to make her hospital successful and build a wing for patients’ families to stay together while healing. Lizzie’s five-year old daughter, Quinn, suffers from an insulin disorder and Lizzie knows the demands on working families who have a sick loved one.

Lizzie has spent years doing her best construction building walls around her own expectations: no fun and no spontaneity here as the best-lived lives are created through discipline and order. But all that changes when new EMS pilot Charley Allen (Hephner) comes into Lizzie and Quinn’s lives.

Charley challenges the constrictions Lizzie places on herself — especially her fear of flying. And Charley learns something from Lizzie about the patience it takes to nurture relationships, especially between Charley and his dad whose relationship has been strained since his mom passed away.

The day comes when Charley and Lizzie must come together as a team, each performing at the highest skill level to save a transplant patient. In the process, Lizzie and Charley may be able to heal themselves and their loved ones.

Love Takes Flight, Premiere, Saturday, April 27, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel