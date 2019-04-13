A Look Back at Andrew Walker’s Many Hallmark Original Movies (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
7 Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Bottled with Love Final Photo Assets
Farah Nosh/Crown Media
Final Photo Assets
Ed Araquel/Crown Media

A Bride for Christmas (2012)

Chronically single Aiden (Walker) bets his friends that he can get three-time bride-to-be Jessie (Arielle Kebbel) to marry him by Christmas.

Bridal Wave Unit Stills
Duane Prentice/Crown Media

Bridal Wave (2015)

Luke (Walker) meets Georgie (Arielle Kebbel) on her wedding weekend and makes her question if she’s marrying the right person.

Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through The Snow Final Photo Assets
Eike Schroter/Crown Media

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow (2015)

Dash (Walker) offers the stranded Ashley (Meghan Ory) a ride, but he’s really an FBI agent monitoring her for suspicious activity.

Food for the Heart Final Photo Assets
Sergei Bachlakov/Crown Media

Appetite for Love (2016)

Clay (Walker) is a diner owner who reunites with his high school sweetheart, Mina (Taylor Cole), when she returns home to rebrand his diner for her corporate job.

Date With Love Final Photo Assets
Bettina Strauss/Crown Media

Date With Love (2016)

High school teacher Vincent (Walker) falls for actress Alex (Shenae Grimes-Beech), who responded to his student’s Promposal.

A Dream of Christmas
Crown Media

A Dream of Christmas (2016)

Penny (Nikki Deloach) wishes to be single again, which changes her professional and personal lives — and erases her marriage to Stuart (Walker).

Love on Ice Final Photo Assets
Shane Mahood/Crown Media

Love on Ice (2017)

Figure skating coach Spencer (Walker) works with former Olympic figure skating hopeful Emily (Julie Berman) to train for Midwest Regionals.

The Perfect Catch Final Photo Assets
Kailey Schwerman/Crown Media

The Perfect Catch (2017)

Superstar baseball player Chase Taynor (Walker) returns home and reunites with his high school sweetheart, Jessica (Nikki Deloach), as he coaches her son.

The Love Struck Cafe Final Photo Assets
Bettina Strauss/Crown Media

Love Struck Café (2017)

Joe (Walker), a widowed single father, reconnects with his former sweetheart, Megan (Sarah Jane Morris), when she returns to their hometown to complete a land deal for her developer boss.

My Secret Valentine Final Photo Assets
Shane Mahood/Crown Media

My Secret Valentine (2018)

Seth (Walker), a wine representative, meets Chloe (Lacey Chabert), the daughter of the owner of a winery he’s looking to buy. Reminiscent of You’ve Got Mail, the two unknowingly exchange notes on a board in his cabin.

Love in Design Final Photo Assets
Steven Ackerman/Crown Media

Love in Design (2018)

Jeff (Walker) reunites with ex-girlfriend Hannah (Danica McKellar) when they work together on renovating a historic manor in their hometown for her TV show.

Bottled with Love Final Photo Assets
Farah Nosh/Crown Media

Bottled with Love (2019)

Nick (Walker) finds an anonymous letter Abbey (Bethany Joy Lenz) seals in a bottle and tosses into the Boston Harbor.

1 of

If you’re a fan of the Hallmark Channel, chances are you’ve seen one of Andrew Walker’s movies.

The actor has appeared in more than 10 Hallmark Channel original movies, one Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film, and two episodes of When Calls the Heart. Those guest appearances were probably the only time you didn’t fall in love with his character, as he played a foil for Jack (Daniel Lissing) and Elizabeth’s (Erin Krakow) romance.

Choose Your Mystery! Which Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Movie Franchise Is For You? (QUIZ)See Also

Choose Your Mystery! Which Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Movie Franchise Is For You? (QUIZ)

Take this quiz to see which HM&M movie franchise you should investigate first!

He’s the quintessential leading man in Hallmark’s romantic comedies, whether he’s playing a high-school sweetheart, the person making the leading lady rethink her current relationship, or even an undercover FBI agent out to arrest the unsuspecting woman riding in the passenger seat of his car.

On April 13, Walker returns to the Hallmark Channel in the new original movie, Bottled With Love, opposite Bethany Joy Lenz. The two have worked together before in Snowed Inn Christmas on Lifetime, so if you enjoyed them together in that TV movie, you should be in for another treat.

How Will Lori Loughlin's Legal Drama Affect Hallmark's 'When Calls the Heart'?See Also

How Will Lori Loughlin's Legal Drama Affect Hallmark's 'When Calls the Heart'?

The Hallmark series' lead was just indicted in a college bribery scheme.

Ahead of his newest role, TV Insider has put together a gallery above of some of his most memorable roles in Hallmark movies. Click through the gallery above!

Bottled with Love, Premiere, Saturday, April 13, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel

Andrew Walker