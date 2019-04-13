A Look Back at Andrew Walker’s Many Hallmark Original Movies (PHOTOS)

Nick (Walker) finds an anonymous letter Abbey (Bethany Joy Lenz) seals in a bottle and tosses into the Boston Harbor.

Jeff (Walker) reunites with ex-girlfriend Hannah (Danica McKellar) when they work together on renovating a historic manor in their hometown for her TV show.

Seth (Walker), a wine representative, meets Chloe (Lacey Chabert), the daughter of the owner of a winery he’s looking to buy. Reminiscent of You’ve Got Mail , the two unknowingly exchange notes on a board in his cabin.

Joe (Walker), a widowed single father, reconnects with his former sweetheart, Megan (Sarah Jane Morris), when she returns to their hometown to complete a land deal for her developer boss.

Superstar baseball player Chase Taynor (Walker) returns home and reunites with his high school sweetheart, Jessica (Nikki Deloach), as he coaches her son.

Penny (Nikki Deloach) wishes to be single again, which changes her professional and personal lives — and erases her marriage to Stuart (Walker).

Clay (Walker) is a diner owner who reunites with his high school sweetheart, Mina (Taylor Cole), when she returns home to rebrand his diner for her corporate job.

Dash (Walker) offers the stranded Ashley (Meghan Ory) a ride, but he’s really an FBI agent monitoring her for suspicious activity.

Luke (Walker) meets Georgie (Arielle Kebbel) on her wedding weekend and makes her question if she’s marrying the right person.

Chronically single Aiden (Walker) bets his friends that he can get three-time bride-to-be Jessie (Arielle Kebbel) to marry him by Christmas.

If you’re a fan of the Hallmark Channel, chances are you’ve seen one of Andrew Walker’s movies.

The actor has appeared in more than 10 Hallmark Channel original movies, one Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film, and two episodes of When Calls the Heart. Those guest appearances were probably the only time you didn’t fall in love with his character, as he played a foil for Jack (Daniel Lissing) and Elizabeth’s (Erin Krakow) romance.

He’s the quintessential leading man in Hallmark’s romantic comedies, whether he’s playing a high-school sweetheart, the person making the leading lady rethink her current relationship, or even an undercover FBI agent out to arrest the unsuspecting woman riding in the passenger seat of his car.

On April 13, Walker returns to the Hallmark Channel in the new original movie, Bottled With Love, opposite Bethany Joy Lenz. The two have worked together before in Snowed Inn Christmas on Lifetime, so if you enjoyed them together in that TV movie, you should be in for another treat.

Ahead of his newest role, TV Insider has put together a gallery above of some of his most memorable roles in Hallmark movies. Click through the gallery above!

Bottled with Love, Premiere, Saturday, April 13, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel