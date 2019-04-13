A Look Back at Andrew Walker’s Many Hallmark Original Movies (PHOTOS)
If you’re a fan of the Hallmark Channel, chances are you’ve seen one of Andrew Walker’s movies.
The actor has appeared in more than 10 Hallmark Channel original movies, one Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film, and two episodes of When Calls the Heart. Those guest appearances were probably the only time you didn’t fall in love with his character, as he played a foil for Jack (Daniel Lissing) and Elizabeth’s (Erin Krakow) romance.
Choose Your Mystery! Which Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Movie Franchise Is For You? (QUIZ)
He’s the quintessential leading man in Hallmark’s romantic comedies, whether he’s playing a high-school sweetheart, the person making the leading lady rethink her current relationship, or even an undercover FBI agent out to arrest the unsuspecting woman riding in the passenger seat of his car.
On April 13, Walker returns to the Hallmark Channel in the new original movie, Bottled With Love, opposite Bethany Joy Lenz. The two have worked together before in Snowed Inn Christmas on Lifetime, so if you enjoyed them together in that TV movie, you should be in for another treat.
How Will Lori Loughlin's Legal Drama Affect Hallmark's 'When Calls the Heart'?
Ahead of his newest role, TV Insider has put together a gallery above of some of his most memorable roles in Hallmark movies. Click through the gallery above!
Bottled with Love, Premiere, Saturday, April 13, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel