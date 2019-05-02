145th Kentucky Derby: Find Out Which Horses Are Racing & More

Better start googling the lyrics to "My Old Kentucky Home." The 145th Kentucky Derby is running Saturday, May 4, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, marking the start of horse racing's Triple Crown season.

Last year, Justify swept the Derby, Preakness and Belmont to become the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown.

Among the favorites in this year's Derby are Improbable, Game Winner, Roadster and Tacitus. Former 4-1 favorite Omaha Beach was scratched due to an entrapped epiglottis, a non-life-threatening throat condition.

145th Kentucky Derby Post Position & Odds

1 War of Will 20-1

2 Tax 20-1

3 By My Standards 20-1

4 Gray Magician 50-1

5 Improbable 6-1

6 Vekoma 20-1

7 Maximum Security 10-1

8 Tacitus 10-1

9 Plus Que Parfait 30-1

10 Cutting Humor 30-1

11 Haikal 30-1

12 Omaha Beach SCR

13 Code of Honor 15-1

14 Win Win Win 15-1

15 Master Fencer (JPN) 50-1

16 Game Winner 5-1

17 Roadster 6-1

18 Long Range Toddy 30-1

19 Spinoff 30-1

20 Country House 30-1

21 Bodexpress 30-1

But let's not forget the day's other attraction: Derby hats! Attendees traditionally go big on headwear, adding feathers, flowers and all manner of frippery. (Below, actress Sarah Hyland chose a fascinator in 2015; Olympian Johnny Weir and actress Aisha Tyler embedded props — a mint julep and butterflies — in 2015 and 2018.)

If the race is already the most exciting two minutes in sports, then the accessories double your entertainment value.

145th Kentucky Derby, Saturday, May 4, 2:30/1:30c, NBC