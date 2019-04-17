The CW Summer 2019 Premiere Dates: 6 New Series and 'Whose Line' & More Return

The CW has announced its summer lineup which includes returning favorites as well as six new titles.

Kicking things off on June 2, Burden of Truth returns with an all-new season meanwhile, Masters of Illusion and newbie talent-variety showcase The Big Stage air Friday, June 7. On Monday, June 17 both Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? return with hilarious new episodes.

The latest season of The Outpost lands Thursday, July 11, but dates for the remaining new series have yet to be announced. The announcement also revealed that midseason series Jane the Virgin, In the Dark, The 100 and iZombie will all extend well into the summer months.

As for the new titles that are awaiting premiere dates, there's the previously announced British action drama Bulletproof, the comedy game show Hypnotize Me hosted by Taye Diggs, investigative docuseries Mysteries Decoded, action-adventure series Pandora and the extreme sports docuseries Red Bull Peaking.

See what shows have premiere dates in the lineup and stay tuned for updated announcements as The CW makes them.

Sunday, June 2

Burden of Truth (Season Premiere) 8/7c

Supernatural (Encore Episode) 9/8c

Friday, June 7

Masters of Illusion (Season Premiere) 8/7c

Masters of Illusion (New Episode) 8:30/7:30c

The Big Stage (Series Premiere) 9/8c

The Big Stage (New Episode) 9:30/8:30c

Monday, June 17

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season Premiere) 8/7c

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Cycle Premiere) 9/8c

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Encore Episode) 9:30/8:30c

Thursday, July 11

iZombie (New Episode) 8/7c

The Outpost (Season Premiere) 9/8c