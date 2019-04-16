'The Loudest Voice': Showtime Unveils Premiere Date & First Trailer (VIDEO)

Showtime's latest limited series, The Loudest Voice, about Fox News founder Roger Ailes, has finally received a premiere date and trailer.

The show, starring Russell Crowe in the lead role, will debut Sunday, June 30, at 10/9c on the network. Production on the highly anticipated seven-part project is currently underway in New York City.

Based on the bestselling book The Loudest Voice in the Room by Gabriel Sherman, which includes interviews with over 600 people, The Loudest Voice includes Naomi Watts as former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, Sienna Miller as Ailes' wife, Elizabeth, Seth Macfarlane as former Fox News PR chief Brian Lewis and Simon McBurney as Rupert Murdoch.

Also included in the cast are Annabelle Wallis as former Fox News booker Laurie Luhn and Aleksa Palladino as Ailes' assistant Judy Laterza. Among the show's guest-starring cast are Josh Charles as Gretchen Carlson's husband, Casey Close and Josh Stamberg as former Fox executive Bill Shine.

The first episode of the series was written by Oscar winner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) and Gabriel Sherman.

In today's politically charged climate, Roger Ailes' story is more relevant than ever as the newsman was considered a "de facto leader" of today's modern Republican party. The Loudest Voice will take on the challenge of understanding Ailes by looking at defining points in his life, including experiences with world leaders and the sexual harassment accusations that led to the end of his Fox News reign.

See as Crowe disappears into the role with the newly released trailer below.

The Loudest Voice, Series Premiere, Sunday, June 30, 10/9c, Showtime