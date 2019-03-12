TV Insider Podcast: Who Was Eating Oreos on the 'American Gods' Set? Plus, Remembering Luke Perry

We're all still reeling from the news of Luke Perry's passing last week, so that kicks off the latest TV Insider Podcast on a somber note. I actually worked with Perry during the original Beverly Hills, 90210, so I shared a few thoughts on the very kind man who will be missed tremendously.

Also in the podcast, the second season of American Gods premiered this past weekend and we sat down with stars Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon) and Pablo Schreiber (Mad Sweeney) and got an earful on the new season — which came together even after some showrunner shake-ups behind the scenes — as well as the playful banter between the two actors. And, yes, someone on the set ate Oreos while filming this weekend's very intense second episode of the season.

Also, the season finale of Fox's freshman series, The Passage, aired on Monday night and our Damian Holbrook sat down with star Mark-Paul Gosselaar about his experience shooting the series, based on the Justin Cronin novel of the same name. We also asked what the show might look like if it gets a second season (Fox has yet to pick up the show for another year... fingers crossed!)

Finally, Damian also has another round of Cheers and Jeers including his take on that Suits finale, Project Green Book and the latest season of American Idol. (You have to listen to see which get cheers and which get jeers!)

