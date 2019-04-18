The Beverly Hills Dog Show 2019 Brings Family Fun on Easter Sunday

Hosted by the Kennel Club of Beverly Hills and produced by NBC Sports, The Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina is a new breed of dog show and a new holiday tradition for the whole family.

NBC is set to air the canine competition on Easter Sunday, April 21, starting at 1/12c. In celebration of man’s best friend and with the glamour only Beverly Hills can provide, the star-studded competition will be co-hosted by award-winning TV personality, author and Broadway actor John O’Hurley and American Kennel Club-licensed judge and expert analyst David Frei.

Additionally, Emmy Award-winning journalist, author, and TV personality Maria Menounos be on the red carpet, NBC Sports correspondent Mary Carillo will report from inside the show ring, and American Ninja Warrior host Akbar Gbajabiamila will provide behind-the-scenes access as digital contributor.

Before more than 1,500 dogs representing 200 eligible breeds and varieties face off for the coveted Best in Show title, the canine competitors will mingle with guests and strut their stuff on the red carpet.

This year’s dog-loving celebrity guests include Mario Lopez, Ashley Tisdale, Shaun White, Bo Derek, Parveen Kaur, Michaela McManus, J.R. Ramirez, Melissa Roxburgh, and Triple Crown-winning jockeys Victor Espinoza and Mike Smith.



For the main event, each group winner will walk the show’s unique runway for the Best in Show judge to determine which dog has what it takes to be champion.

The Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina, Sunday, April 21, 1/12c, NBC