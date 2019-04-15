TV News Roundup: Sterling K. Brown on 'Mrs. Maisel,' Rita Moreno's Post-'One Day at a Time' Gig & More

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW MONDAY TV NEWS:

Mrs. Maisel Sees Something in Sterling

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown is officially joining the third season of another hit show — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The actor shared the news on Twitter in a video, revealing that Mrs. Maisel's showrunners, Amy Sherman and Daniel Palladino, wrote him a special role for the highly anticipated next installment.

Rita Moreno Books First Post-One Day at a Time Role

The 87-year-old has reportedly booked a guest-starring role on ABC's new comedy, Bless This Mess. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moreno will appear in the show's May finale as Theresa, the ex-wife of Ed Begley Jr.'s character Rudy. She joins a roster of fellow guest stars, including Jim O'Heir (Parks and Recreation), Nancy Lenehan (Veep), Rose Abdoo (Gilmore Girls) and more.

HBO Sets 2020 Return Dates

After months of uncertainty about when favorite series Westworld, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Insecure would be back, HBO finally revealed that they'll make a return in 2020, according to Deadline. Westworld will return with Season 3, Curb will return with Season 10 and Insecure will return with Season 4, along with new comedy Run.

Lena Waithe Gets BET Pickup

The Chi's Lena Waithe is finding continued success at BET following the debut of her Boomerang reboot on the network. The creator, writer and actress has had a series pickup at BET with her upcoming comedy Twenties, an eight-episode half-hour comedy written by Waithe while she was in her early 20s.