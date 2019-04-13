Why Isn't 'Dancing With the Stars' Airing This Spring?

Fans of Dancing With the Stars may be wondering why the popular competition show isn’t airing this spring, but don’t worry, it’s not gone for good!

Though the ABC show usually airs two seasons a year, it’s taking a hiatus in Spring 2019. This isn’t the first time DWTS has shaken things up — in fact, in 2018, they did a mini-season (Dancing With the Stars: Athletes) that only lasted four weeks.

The show is expected to return for a full season in Fall 2019.

Some fans believe the reason for the hiatus is because of the return of American Idol, which premiered on March 3, which airs on Sundays and Mondays, when DWTS is usually airing. That said, Idol and DWTS: Athletes both aired in Spring 2018.

Regardless, the decision to not air DWTS in the spring came after radio DJ (and Idol mentor) Bobby Bones took home the Season 27 Mirrorball Trophy.

Though he had the lowest scores among the other three remaining finalists — model Alexis Ren, Disney star Milo Manheim, and actress Evanna Lynch — he still managed to snag the trophy thanks to fan votes.

Even Bones himself was shocked to win the whole thing.

“I apologized so many times to [Sharna] for getting stuck with me because she’s so good and talented. … It didn’t make sense, but she stuck with me,” he told People after winning.

Despite the fact his win was a bit controversial with viewers, he’s not to blame for DWTS not being on-air right now.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 28 Premiere, Fall 2019, ABC