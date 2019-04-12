'Blindspot' Sneak Peek: Bill Nye Returns as Patterson's Father (VIDEO)

Patterson (Ashley Johnson) deserves her parents' lasagna, but if she has any chance of getting it, she and her father are going to have to work together to solve the Blindspot case first in Friday's episode.

Bill Nye returns as Patterson's father in Season 4, Episode 18, "Ohana," for a case in which the team goes up against "a pestiferous foe," and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip below, the team's prime suspect is someone Bill Nye knows, Ginny. But that's not the worst of it. Patterson's parents have had her over for dinner for her birthday and made her lasagna, just the way their daughter likes it.

Patterson, on the other hand, hasn't had a birthday dinner with her family in years. Her father blames that on her being too busy with work, likening her to a superhero.

Rich DotCom (Ennis Esmer) jumps on that thread, hoping Patterson is Batman so he can be Catwoman. "I look fantastic in a leather unitard," he says.

Watch the clip below to see what happens next, especially after Rich DotCom calls Patterson's father "Dad."

Blindspot, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC